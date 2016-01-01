Dr. John Hemming, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hemming, OD
Overview
Dr. John Hemming, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Odessa, MI. They graduated from Doctor Of Optometry Ferris State University.
Dr. Hemming works at
Locations
L.O. Eye Care1170 Jordan Lake St, Lake Odessa, MI 48849 Directions (517) 481-3224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hemming, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1497739643
Education & Certifications
- Doctor Of Optometry Ferris State University
