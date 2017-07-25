See All Audiology Technology in Batesville, AR
John Harris, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Batesville, AR. 

John Harris works at Bryant's Pharmacy & Health Care Center in Batesville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryant's Pharmacy & Health Care Center
    2000 Harrison St Ste D, Batesville, AR 72501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 275-4144
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jul 25, 2017
    I was treated with utmost kindness. He is very knowledgeable and I would recommend him to any of my friends and family. He worked within my budget and he was honest about what my hearing needs were.
    Batesville, AR — Jul 25, 2017
    About John Harris, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology Technology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255487252
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Harris, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Harris works at Bryant's Pharmacy & Health Care Center in Batesville, AR. View the full address on John Harris’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed John Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

