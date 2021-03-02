Dr. Haney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Haney, PHD
Dr. John Haney, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, AL.
Dr. Haney works at
Locations
Valley Psychiatric Associates P.c.1615 Kathy Ln Sw, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 306-4146
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Haney is the nicest psychologist I have ever had. He listens to you and if your depressed the day you talk to him and start crying he will tell you that’s ok I’ll wait take tour time.” He will suggest things to try, like taking some deep breaths. I have been talking to him for some time now and he is helping me. There are day I wish I had more than one hour with him. I really appreciate all the help he gives me, and he’s a good listener.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982784476
Dr. Haney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.
