Dr. Hagelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hagelis, PHD
Dr. John Hagelis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vacaville, CA.
Dr. Hagelis works at
Location:
Karl E Molin MD Inc313 Kendal St, Vacaville, CA 95688 Directions (707) 447-1122
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
He listened and asked questions that made my brain find answers. I learned a lot about myself and am able to overcome obstacles much better. Dots connected that hadn't before. Great at his job. Professional in every sense. Bless his work.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699798868
