John Grim, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Grim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Grim, CNS
Overview
John Grim, CNS is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH.
John Grim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Grim?
It was very efficient. Everyone was professional and polite. Thank you
About John Grim, CNS
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346564374
Frequently Asked Questions
John Grim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Grim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with John Grim using Healthline FindCare.
John Grim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Grim works at
19 patients have reviewed John Grim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Grim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Grim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Grim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.