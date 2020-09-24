See All Clinical Psychologists in Orlando, FL
John Grbac, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

John Grbac, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Grbac, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Orlando, FL. 

John Grbac works at Orlando Psychology Associates in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Grbac Psy.d. P.l.
    1630 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 447-5437
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Grbac?

    Sep 24, 2020
    We found Dr. Grbac to be very professional, compassionate and understanding in the treatment of our child. He actually cares about the well being of the child and provided the much needed support our child required. We would recommend Dr. Grbac for treatment of your child.
    — Sep 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Grbac, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with John Grbac, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Grbac to family and friends

    John Grbac's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Grbac

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Grbac, PSY.

    About John Grbac, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619908522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Grbac, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Grbac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Grbac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Grbac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Grbac works at Orlando Psychology Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on John Grbac’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed John Grbac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Grbac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Grbac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Grbac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Grbac, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.