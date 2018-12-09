Dr. John Godfrey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Godfrey, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Godfrey, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Locations
Dr. John P. Godfrey, PhD3305 Northland Dr Ste 509, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (737) 202-5789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Godfrey is a wonderful combo of my son’s extremely educated dyslexia specialist & his super awesome football coach. He is kind, very intelligent & right-to-the point. I’m so glad my Dr recommended him for my ADHD. SO much progress & wish I would’ve seen him years ago.
About Dr. John Godfrey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023029170
Education & Certifications
- Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
- University of Missouri- St. Louis Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
