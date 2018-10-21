See All Psychologists in Mentor, OH
Psychology
Dr. John Glovan, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University.

Dr. Glovan works at Behavioral Wellness Group, Mentor, OH, Mentor, OH in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glovan Pollak and Associates LLC
    8224 Mentor Ave Ste 208, Mentor, OH 44060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Seizure Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychic Simple Partial Seizure Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Elizabeth Aber in Mentor, OH — Oct 21, 2018
    Dr. John Glovan, PSY.D
    About Dr. John Glovan, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518907120
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright Patterson AFB Med Ctr
    • Wright State University
    • John Carroll University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Glovan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glovan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glovan works at Behavioral Wellness Group, Mentor, OH, Mentor, OH in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Glovan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

