John Gingras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Gingras, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Gingras, MA is a Counselor in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Governors State University.
Locations
The Collaborative Journey125 N Main St Ste 500168, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 535-6835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t think I needed someone to talk to or needed someone’s help until I met John. He helped me through the worst parts of my life and helped me to become the man I am today. Never in my life have I met, or will ever meet, someone as incredible, kind, open, funny, and influential as John. I ran out of time in my days to be able to keep up meetings and I regret it, but I know that even in the time him and I met, it changed me forever and I will never forget him.
About John Gingras, MA
- Counseling
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1639226012
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Center For Psychiatric Rehabilitation
- Governors State University
- University Of Illinois @ Chicago
