Dr. John Gallaher, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gallaher, OD
Overview
Dr. John Gallaher, OD is an Optometrist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Gallaher works at
Locations
-
1
Gallaher EyeCare401 W Main St Ste 102, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-9111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- POMCO Group
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallaher?
About Dr. John Gallaher, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205837234
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallaher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallaher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallaher works at
617 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallaher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallaher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallaher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallaher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.