John Fillmore, FNP

Family Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
John Fillmore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

John Fillmore works at NH Corporate/ Novant Health ATMC Wellness Center in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    NH Corporate/ Novant Health ATMC Wellness Center
    640 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9746
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    John Fillmore, FNP
    About John Fillmore, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1003889080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Fillmore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Fillmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Fillmore works at NH Corporate/ Novant Health ATMC Wellness Center in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on John Fillmore’s profile.

    John Fillmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Fillmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
