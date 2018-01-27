John Fidanza, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Fidanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Fidanza, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Fidanza, PSY is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA.
John Fidanza works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fidanza has helped me tremendously. He listened to my concerns and was helpful with explainatikns etc. would highly recommend!
About John Fidanza, PSY
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902801392
Frequently Asked Questions
John Fidanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Fidanza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with John Fidanza using Healthline FindCare.
John Fidanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed John Fidanza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Fidanza.
