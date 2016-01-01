Dr. John Feely, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Feely, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Feely, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 225 S Meramec Ave Ste 504, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 725-8889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Feely, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1457341844
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
- St Louis University
