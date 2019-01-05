John Fedina Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Fedina Jr, CHIRMD
Overview
John Fedina Jr, CHIRMD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Locations
- 1 4240 N Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 574-4577
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, professional, kind and gentle (when necessary) and very knowledgeable in chiropractic medicine. I would highly recommend him.
About John Fedina Jr, CHIRMD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1881663235
