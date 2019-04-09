Overview

Dr. John Erdmann, DC is a Chiropractor in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College West.



Dr. Erdmann works at Pleasant Hill Acupuncture in Pleasant Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.