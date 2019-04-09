Dr. John Erdmann, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Erdmann, DC
Overview
Dr. John Erdmann, DC is a Chiropractor in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College West.
Locations
Pleasant Hill Acupuncture1924 Oak Park Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 943-6219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is a one of a kind professional He listens, he acts and knows a great deal about how our bodies work. Very informative and patient to interact with his patients. I have recommended him to my friends and family!
About Dr. John Erdmann, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Life Chiropractic College West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann.
