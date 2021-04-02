Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dunn, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dunn, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dunn Psychological Corp.23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 306, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-8715
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
I have seen him for a very long time and he is honestly the best therapist I have ever felt comfortable in my own skin with.
About Dr. John Dunn, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417094954
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.