John Duffey, MAC

John Duffey, MAC

Counseling
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

John Duffey, MAC is a Counselor in Phenix City, AL. They graduated from Capella University (Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling).

John Duffey works at John M. Duffey in Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    John M. Duffey
    1211 7th Ave Ste A, Phenix City, AL 36867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 540-5538

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Mr. Duffey is great! He is very professional and he is a former veteran and that is a plus for us who have served because it makes me feel for comfortable and I know he understands where I am coming from. Definitely recommend him.
    Aug 12, 2021
    About John Duffey, MAC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033664784
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Capella University (Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling)
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University, Auburn, Al (BA-Psychology)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Duffey, MAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Duffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Duffey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    John Duffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Duffey works at John M. Duffey in Phenix City, AL. View the full address on John Duffey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed John Duffey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Duffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Duffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Duffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

