Dr. John Drozd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Drozd, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University.
Dr. Drozd works at
Locations
Mcb Clinical Research Centers LLC110 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 822-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drozd?
Absolutely amazing man has helped me and understand me I’m truly thankful for him.
About Dr. John Drozd, PHD
- Medical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306916267
Education & Certifications
- Malcolm Grow Med Ctr
- Stony Brook University
- The Catholic University Of America (Cua)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drozd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drozd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Drozd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drozd.
