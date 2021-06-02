See All Psychologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. John Drozd, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Drozd, PHD

Medical Psychology
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Drozd, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University.

Dr. Drozd works at John F. Drozd, PhD, ABMP in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcb Clinical Research Centers LLC
    110 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 822-3330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Behavioral Diseases
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Acute Behavioral Diseases
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Behavioral Diseases Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 68 ratings
Patient Ratings (68)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Drozd?

Jun 02, 2021
Absolutely amazing man has helped me and understand me I’m truly thankful for him.
Marlon Shepherd — Jun 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Drozd, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Drozd, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Drozd to family and friends

Dr. Drozd's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Drozd

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Drozd, PHD.

About Dr. John Drozd, PHD

Specialties
  • Medical Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306916267
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Malcolm Grow Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Stony Brook University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • The Catholic University Of America (Cua)
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Drozd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drozd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Drozd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drozd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drozd works at John F. Drozd, PhD, ABMP in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Drozd’s profile.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Drozd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drozd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drozd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drozd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Drozd, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.