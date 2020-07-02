Dr. John Dragon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dragon, OD
Overview
Dr. John Dragon, OD is an Optometrist in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Dragon works at
Locations
-
1
Drs Seipel and Dragon Optometry7525 Tidewater Dr Ste 41, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (434) 204-3818Monday8:45am - 6:00pmTuesday8:45am - 6:00pmWednesday8:45am - 6:00pmThursday8:45am - 6:00pmFriday8:45am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optima Health
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dragon?
Dr.Dragon is very courteous, professional, as well as trustworthy. I certainly would recommend him to family, friends or anyone in general who may be looking for eye care.
About Dr. John Dragon, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083701544
Education & Certifications
- Susquehanna University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dragon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dragon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dragon works at
1123 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.