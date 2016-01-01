Dr. John Diver, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Diver, OD
Overview
Dr. John Diver, OD is an Optometrist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
1
Pediatric Eye Associates - Broken Arrow1704 N 9th St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 201-3796
2
Pediatric Eye Associates.com9540 N Garnett Rd Ste 110, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 201-3796
3
Pediatric Eye Associates and Family Eye Care4606 E 67th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 201-3799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Diver, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1336586122
Education & Certifications
- Portland VA Hosp
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
