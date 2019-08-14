See All Psychologists in Lakewood, CO
John Disorbio, EDD

Psychology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

John Disorbio, EDD is a Psychologist in Lakewood, CO. 

John Disorbio works at Dr John Mark Disorbio EdD LLC in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr John Mark Disorbio EdD LLC
    225 Union Blvd Ste 150, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 674-7171

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.5
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About John Disorbio, EDD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1659544401
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Family Practice Residency
    • Westmister College Ba
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Disorbio, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Disorbio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Disorbio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John Disorbio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Disorbio works at Dr John Mark Disorbio EdD LLC in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on John Disorbio’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed John Disorbio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Disorbio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Disorbio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Disorbio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

