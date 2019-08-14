John Disorbio, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Disorbio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Disorbio, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Disorbio, EDD is a Psychologist in Lakewood, CO.
Locations
Dr John Mark Disorbio EdD LLC225 Union Blvd Ste 150, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 674-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Disorbio is great phycologist. I saw him for many years and he helped me through very hard times dealing with my employer, I am thankful for this great man, without the sessions with him, I may have went off the deep end. Thank you Dr. D!!
About John Disorbio, EDD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Family Practice Residency
- Westmister College Ba
John Disorbio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Disorbio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed John Disorbio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Disorbio.
