See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Canton, OH
Dr. John Devito, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Devito, OD

Optometry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Devito, OD is an Optometrist in Canton, OH. 

Dr. Devito works at Dr. John J. Devito Inc. in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Winick, OD
Dr. Michael Winick, OD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Kalpana Raghunathan, OD
Dr. Kalpana Raghunathan, OD
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Jessica Simon, OD
Dr. Jessica Simon, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John J. Devito Inc.
    3703 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-9803
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Devito?

    Nov 30, 2021
    ? Comfortable environment ? Doesn't rush you through your exam ? Wide variety in the different types of frames ? Adjusts the frames perfectly when I pick up the new pair ? Prescription is always right ? Glasses do not hurt side of the nose, and do not cause any discomfort ??2 weeks to 6 weeks to receive your new glasses, after your appointment, currently. Not usual to have this kind of delay, but it could be due to the supply from manufacturers, or due to COVID-19. ? 2 weeks to 12 weeks to get in to see Dr. Devito, when you call in to schedule, as appointments can be booked out for weeks in advance. The wait time involved can be frustrating. However, this is made up for by the fact that Dr. Devito is extremely good at what he does.
    ElegantKitten — Nov 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Devito, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Devito, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Devito to family and friends

    Dr. Devito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Devito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Devito, OD.

    About Dr. John Devito, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508908211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Devito, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devito works at Dr. John J. Devito Inc. in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Devito’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Devito, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.