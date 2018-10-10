John Derenski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Derenski, MA
John Derenski, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA.

- 1 6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 212, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 349-5965
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
John Derenski is an excellent listener, employs EMDR beautifully and really cares about having the patient feel safe while understanding their own neurological behavior. THANK YOU JOHN!!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134269970
