See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chino, CA
John Delgrosso, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

John Delgrosso, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Delgrosso, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chino, CA. 

John Delgrosso works at Inland Psychological Prof. Corp. in Chino, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Pomona, CA and West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Chino Office
    12530 10th St Ste D, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 226-7326
  2. 2
    Pasadena office
    1000 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 226-7326
  3. 3
    Pomona office
    2801 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 226-7326
  4. 4
    West Covina Office
    1211 E Badillo St # Y1, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 226-7326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sliding Scale

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Delgrosso?

    Jul 24, 2017
    If you are going through a situation where you are questioning everything you need to see John. He not only has a firm grasp of what God has for you but also looking at it from a biblical perspective. I am truly grateful because at a time where I was questioning what God was doing in my life, John was able to remind me that God is right there with me and willing to talk to me if only I would listen and seek God.
    Sarah in Corona, CA — Jul 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Delgrosso, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with John Delgrosso, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Delgrosso to family and friends

    John Delgrosso's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Delgrosso

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Delgrosso, MFT.

    About John Delgrosso, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255666061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Delgrosso, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Delgrosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Delgrosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Delgrosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed John Delgrosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Delgrosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Delgrosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Delgrosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Delgrosso, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.