Dr. Deleon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Deleon Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. John Deleon Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Clarks Summit, PA.
Dr. Deleon Jr works at
Locations
Deleon's Chiropractic Health Center402 N State St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 585-4290
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Best! Adjustments, theraputic massage, massage roller table, digital scanning for orthotics, education and more. No pressure. Pleasant staff and the doctor is very friendly and personable, truely has compassion for the patient. Very affordable. Honest chiro!
About Dr. John Deleon Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1700969987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.