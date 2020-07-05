John-David Michels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John-David Michels, PA-C
Overview
John-David Michels, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
John-David Michels works at
Locations
Heart & Vascular Health81 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 111, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 366-4490
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing! Really cares and listens & that's extremely hard to find anymore.
About John-David Michels, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376695445
John-David Michels accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John-David Michels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John-David Michels works at
15 patients have reviewed John-David Michels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John-David Michels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John-David Michels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John-David Michels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.