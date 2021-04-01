Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Daniels, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Daniels, PHD is a Psychologist in Kissimmee, FL.
Locations
- 1 221 Ruby Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 518-0770
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I used to see Dr. Daniels back in 2012 I believe, and he was the best therapist! He isn't judgemental, really listens to you and gives you tools to use in day to day life to help better your situation. He also helped me learn more about my mental health and how my past effects me, why and solutions to better cope with those issues moving forward. I would likely still be a patient of his, had I not ended up moving back to N.C. I usually forget names of the Drs ive had temporarily (have an awful memory!) but not with Dr. Daniels due to the impact he had on me, which was huge! Would highly recommend! 5/5 stars!
About Dr. John Daniels, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861546731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
