Dr. John Dabrowski, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Dabrowski, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Dabrowski works at
Locations
Psychology Center of Tampa Bay Inc.13357 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 983-0190Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Dabrowski, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1447289897
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabrowski accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabrowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.