John Curtin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Curtin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

John Curtin works at One Medical in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    1501 M St NW Ste 450, Washington, DC 20005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 204-7092
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About John Curtin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255426680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Curtin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Curtin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed John Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Curtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

