John Curtin, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Curtin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC.
John Curtin works at
Locations
One Medical Group1501 M St NW Ste 450, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (202) 204-7092
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a brief virtual visit. I am looking for a new physician. My presenting was an incredible lack of motivation and. difficulty waking up. Not that it has a lot to do with th review, but he was extremely thorough with his probing. Trying to add things up and all the while, explaining where he was going and what we might try. To follow up and check in to see if we have to change course. I was very happy with him.
About John Curtin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
John Curtin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Curtin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed John Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Curtin.
