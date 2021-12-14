See All Counselors in Lafayette, TN
John Crody, NCC Icon-share Share Profile

John Crody, NCC

Counseling
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Crody, NCC is a Counselor in Lafayette, TN. 

John Crody works at Living Waters Fellowship in Lafayette, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Living Waters Fellowship
    300 College St, Lafayette, TN 37083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 239-2268
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2021
    I've seen John on and off since I was 13 years old. He is a very understanding counselor and really does help with getting to the root of the problem.
    J — Dec 14, 2021
    Photo: John Crody, NCC
    About John Crody, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528096062
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • TTU
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Crody, NCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Crody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Crody has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Crody accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    John Crody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Crody works at Living Waters Fellowship in Lafayette, TN. View the full address on John Crody’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed John Crody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Crody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Crody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Crody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

