John Connelly, PA-C
Offers telehealth
John Connelly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
John Connelly works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Healthcare System1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 265-1616Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Brooks Plastic Surgery3800 Johnson St Ste G, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 756-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
No waiting very professional took time to listen my concerns reg my son and responded to my questions,kind and knowledgeable. I recommend
About John Connelly, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164866646
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
