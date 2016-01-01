See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
John Colosi, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
John Colosi, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

John Colosi works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek
    13129 S Tryon St Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28278 (980) 369-3412

About John Colosi, FNP

  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  English
  Male
  1881229508
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

John Colosi, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Colosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

John Colosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Colosi works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Steele Creek in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on John Colosi’s profile.

John Colosi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Colosi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Colosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Colosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
