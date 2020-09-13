Dr. Ciocca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ciocca, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Ciocca, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Ciocca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specializing in Anxiety and Related Disorders2014 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 371-0018
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciocca?
Dr. Ciocca is very kind, compassionate, open minded, helpful and extremely knowledgeable. The only drawback is that he is popular and sometimes hard to reach. He will spend the time you need with you and does the best he can to work you in in an urgent situation. He truly cares and that is rare these days.
About Dr. John Ciocca, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518032051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciocca works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciocca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.