John Church has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Church, LMHC
Overview
John Church, LMHC is a Counselor in Waterloo, IA.
John Church works at
Locations
Christensenchristensen & Freesemanpc847 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 215-8197
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About John Church, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1093048282
Frequently Asked Questions
John Church accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed John Church. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Church.
