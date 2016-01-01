See All Chiropractors in Edmond, OK
Dr. John Carver, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Carver, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic Clinic Inc. and is affiliated with SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.

Dr. Carver works at Carver Chiropractic Clinic Inc. in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Carver Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
    Carver Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
2805 S Bryant Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013
(405) 285-2244
    546 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 608-0641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Carver, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194762492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Carver, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Carver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

