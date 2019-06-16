John Bradshaw is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Bradshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Bradshaw
Overview
John Bradshaw is a Psychologist in San Mateo, CA.
John Bradshaw works at
Locations
San Mateo Psychological Services100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 802, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 343-6955
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
He’s tough but the best at what he does. He seems almost psychic sometimes. Helped our blended family immensely.
About John Bradshaw
- Psychology
- English
- 1144395815
Frequently Asked Questions
John Bradshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Bradshaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed John Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Bradshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.