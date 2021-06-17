See All Chiropractors in Cleveland, OH
John Bondra, CH Icon-share Share Profile

John Bondra, CH

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Bondra, CH is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1492 S Green Rd, Cleveland, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 381-8700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Bondra?

    Jun 17, 2021
    When a friend referred me to Dr. Bondra, I could barely walk from a back injury. I could not drive and had to use a cane for even short distances. Dr. Bondra is a skilled chiropractor with the most pleasant demeanor and true concern for his patients. His front desk personnel are so kind and thorough too. Love them all! I am walking and driving so well now, without pain.
    Anita Bartel — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Bondra, CH
    How would you rate your experience with John Bondra, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Bondra to family and friends

    John Bondra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Bondra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Bondra, CH.

    About John Bondra, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093899742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Bondra, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Bondra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Bondra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Bondra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed John Bondra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Bondra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Bondra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Bondra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Bondra, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.