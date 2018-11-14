Dr. Bogannam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bogannam, DC
Overview
Dr. John Bogannam, DC is a Chiropractor in Trumbull, CT.
Dr. Bogannam works at
Locations
Primed LLC4154 Madison Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-5560
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Uunbelieveable
About Dr. John Bogannam, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821106154
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogannam accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogannam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogannam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogannam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogannam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogannam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.