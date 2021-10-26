Dr. Bender Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bender Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. John Bender Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Enterprise, AL.
Dr. Bender Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Bender Eyecare1020 Boll Weevil Cir Ste B, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-2732
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender Jr?
Dr. Bender and staff are extremely knowledgeable and professional. A+!
About Dr. John Bender Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1528032448
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.