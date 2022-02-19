See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. John Bass, OD

Optometry
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Bass, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.

Dr. Bass works at Bass Eye Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bass Eye Care
    2702 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 615-9290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Incredible eye doctor. Staff there are amazing and caring. Dr. Bass and his wife are extremely dedicated and caring. I love coming to Bass Eye Care. Modern office, not stuffy or dated as most and a small business, what other reasons one need to choose a great Optometrist.
    Mammaof4 — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Bass, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083725188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pacific University College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bass, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

