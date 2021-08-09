Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Adler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Adler, PHD is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Malinda Graham & Associates8400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 785-2100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adler answer his own phone very quickly, no back and forth phone tag. He worked it out to get us in extremely quick on a weekend which was amazing, and got a report to us fast. He even went out of his way to contact Tricare when they were telling me the report wasn't in yet, and was the key aspect to get us in at the perfect time to get started on ABA as there just so happened to be an opening spot rights as the papers cleared. We have been getting a run around for a year before we finally landed here, so I am extremely grateful.
About Dr. John Adler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689786865
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
