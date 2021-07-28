Overview

Dr. Johanna Young, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry.



Dr. Young works at Lissette Selem MD PA in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.