Johanna Miller, LPCC is a Counselor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Walsh University, North Canton, OH and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Johanna Miller works at Clinical Counseling Group, Canton, OH in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.