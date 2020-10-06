See All Counselors in Canton, OH
Johanna Miller, LPCC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Johanna Miller, LPCC is a Counselor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Walsh University, North Canton, OH and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Johanna Miller works at Clinical Counseling Group, Canton, OH in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Counseling Group
    4829 Munson St Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 244-9499
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron Children's Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Johanna has helped me a lot in the past year. Very easy to talk to, and very knowledgeable.
    — Oct 06, 2020
    Photo: Johanna Miller, LPCC
    About Johanna Miller, LPCC

    • Counseling
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1043426448
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • N/A
    • Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health
    • Walsh University, North Canton, OH
    • Kent State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johanna Miller, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johanna Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Johanna Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Johanna Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johanna Miller works at Clinical Counseling Group, Canton, OH in Canton, OH. View the full address on Johanna Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Johanna Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna Miller.

