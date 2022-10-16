Johanna McKenna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Johanna McKenna, CRNP
Johanna McKenna, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD.
Primecare Medicine10750 Columbia Pike Ste 320, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-9800
Johanna is one of the kindest providers I have ever received care from. She listens to everything you say and considers your input and concerns to be just as necessary as hers. She is also very thoughtful when creating treatment plans and ensure they are compatible with your lifestyle. She’s truly an incredible provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265049324
Johanna McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johanna McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johanna McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.