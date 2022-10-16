See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Johanna McKenna, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Johanna McKenna, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Johanna McKenna works at Primecare Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primecare Medicine
    Primecare Medicine
10750 Columbia Pike Ste 320, Silver Spring, MD 20901
(301) 593-9800

Oct 16, 2022
Johanna is one of the kindest providers I have ever received care from. She listens to everything you say and considers your input and concerns to be just as necessary as hers. She is also very thoughtful when creating treatment plans and ensure they are compatible with your lifestyle. She’s truly an incredible provider.
About Johanna McKenna, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265049324
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Johanna McKenna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Johanna McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Johanna McKenna works at Primecare Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Johanna McKenna’s profile.

Johanna McKenna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna McKenna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johanna McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johanna McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

