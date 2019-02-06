Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johanna Martinez-Rink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED is a Counselor in Gonzales, LA.
Johanna Martinez-Rink works at
Locations
-
1
New Perspectives Counseling and Therapy, LLC12320 Highway 44 Ste 3D, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 647-5500Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
New Perspectives2924 Brakley Dr # 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 573-3649Monday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Johanna Martinez-Rink?
Johanna was excellent in assisting my teenage son through a difficult time in his life. We are very grateful!
About Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1518325711
Frequently Asked Questions
Johanna Martinez-Rink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Johanna Martinez-Rink accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johanna Martinez-Rink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johanna Martinez-Rink works at
Johanna Martinez-Rink speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Johanna Martinez-Rink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna Martinez-Rink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johanna Martinez-Rink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johanna Martinez-Rink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.