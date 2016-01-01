Joey Lopac, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joey Lopac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joey Lopac, APRN
Overview
Joey Lopac, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN.
Joey Lopac works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joey Lopac?
About Joey Lopac, APRN
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1649845041
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joey Lopac using Healthline FindCare.
Joey Lopac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joey Lopac works at
Joey Lopac has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joey Lopac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joey Lopac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joey Lopac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.