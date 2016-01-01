See All Bariatric Doctors in Deer River, MN
Joey Lopac, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Joey Lopac, APRN

Bariatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joey Lopac, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN. 

Joey Lopac works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Joey Lopac?

Photo: Joey Lopac, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Joey Lopac, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joey Lopac to family and friends

Joey Lopac's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joey Lopac

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joey Lopac, APRN.

About Joey Lopac, APRN

Specialties
  • Bariatric Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1649845041
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Deer River

Frequently Asked Questions

Joey Lopac, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joey Lopac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joey Lopac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joey Lopac has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joey Lopac.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joey Lopac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joey Lopac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.