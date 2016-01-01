Dr. Joey De Vlieger, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Vlieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey De Vlieger, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joey De Vlieger, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. De Vlieger works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Vlieger?
About Dr. Joey De Vlieger, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1407936883
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Vlieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Vlieger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Vlieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Vlieger works at
Dr. De Vlieger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Vlieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Vlieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Vlieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.