Dr. Joely Esposito, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
Dr. Joely Esposito, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Esposito works at Clincial Neuropsychology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Neuropsychology Associates
    1528 Walnut St Ste 1500, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 735-2505
    Clincial Neuropsychology Associates
    1000 White Horse Rd Ste 512, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Disorders
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Counseling Services
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Medicare

    May 23, 2016
    I went to see Dr Esposito recently - she completed an introductory interview with me. She never made me feel uncomfortable about talking about myself -- and I am not someone who likes to share their feelings with anyone. I could see that she cared - she didn't look at me like a number but rather a human being. She went out of her way to help me with my insurance company and law office to get further treatment with her office. I was very impressed and would give her 5 stars. Thank you!
    Ed Brown in Sewell, NJ — May 23, 2016
    About Dr. Joely Esposito, PSY.D

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1740354737
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joely Esposito, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

