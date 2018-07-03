See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Joelle Tansey, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Joelle Tansey, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joelle Tansey, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
6 (4)
View Profile
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0 (0)
View Profile
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW # PHC4, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-3315
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joelle Tansey?

    Jul 03, 2018
    She rocks! My surgeon and her NP are on vacation and I am out of state, dealing with an issue that required attention. Joelle was kind and listened to all my bits and pieces of information, looked to the pics I sent and immediately decided on a treatment course that makes perfect sense. I am sure all the issue will be resolved soon. I am so grateful! My anxiety about needing medical attention while away from the much trusted Medstar team, is gone. Highly recommend! Thank you!!!
    Dr Q in Alexandria, VA — Jul 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joelle Tansey, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Joelle Tansey, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joelle Tansey to family and friends

    Joelle Tansey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joelle Tansey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joelle Tansey, MSN.

    About Joelle Tansey, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861886582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joelle Tansey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joelle Tansey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Joelle Tansey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joelle Tansey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joelle Tansey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joelle Tansey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joelle Tansey, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.