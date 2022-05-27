See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Joelle Stallsmith

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joelle Stallsmith is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Joelle Stallsmith works at Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rancho Cordova Children's Center
    9837 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 924-6400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 27, 2022
    Joelle is without a doubt, the best therapist I have ever had. She makes you feel like she truly cares about you and your well being, she’s intelligent, she keeps things REAL and she seemingly has the answers to EVERYTHING. She doesnt just tell you what you want to hear, she is whole heartedly HONEST and always has your best intention in mind. She has such a way about her of being able to calm you down in your lowest moments and make them feel not so bad. She is able to help find a positive in every situation even if you think there isn't one. She has helped me become a better mother, wife, and above all a better version of myself. She is a person I hope to never lose and I think that is an important quality to have in a therapist.
    Miranda G. — May 27, 2022
    About Joelle Stallsmith

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972726164
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joelle Stallsmith is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joelle Stallsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joelle Stallsmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joelle Stallsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joelle Stallsmith works at Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Joelle Stallsmith’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Joelle Stallsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joelle Stallsmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joelle Stallsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joelle Stallsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

